Arrangement for Nawaz treatment at London Charlestown Clinic completed: Sources

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 16 (ANI): As the Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad without condition, all the arrangements for his treatment at London's Charlestown Clinic have been completed, sources told ANI.

Nawaz will be shifted to the hospital upon reaching London, sources further said. He is required to travel to London for treatment as his health deteriorated in the Kot Lakhpat jail">Kot Lakhpat jail where he was serving seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

However, his travel was hindered by the government for one or the other reason.

The way for Nawaz's treatment in London was cleared after the LHC early in the day turned down the government order and allowed the former premier to travel abroad for medical treatment without any condition.

The government had asked Nawaz to submit an indemnity bond "to the tune of Paksitani rupee 7-7.5 billion."

The two-judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the plea filed by PML-N president and Nawaz's brother Shehbaz Sharif against the conditions imposed by the government on Nawaz's travel.

According to the order, Shehbaz Sharif can accompany his brother abroad for four weeks.

Nawaz was rushed to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail">Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health.

Doctors are struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.

Sharif was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the ECL list. (ANI)

