Arrested PTI leader Gill tortured, subjected to sexual abuse: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 19 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while sharing a video on his social media handle, claimed that his close aid Shahbaz Gill who was arrested on sedition charges was tortured mentally and physically including being subjected to sexual abuse.

This comes as Gill, who was arrested in a sedition case, was presented in Islamabad court after being deemed "fit" by a medical board. Amid strict security arrangements, the police escorted Gill to court in a wheelchair.

"All the pictures and videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally and physically incl sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: Who tortured Gill? There is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture. Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice," Imran Khan tweeted.

Gill was arrested on charges of colluding with a private TV news channel in carrying out anti-state propaganda. Notably, Pakistan's regulatory watchdog PEMRA has alleged that the ARY News channel was airing "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces."

In the early hours of Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill arrived in the Islamabad district and sessions court from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS).

An Islamabad court suspended physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill until Monday after reserving verdict on a police plea for his eight-day physical remand in a case under sedition charges, ARY NEWS reported.

"Is police seeking a new remand or want an extension in the previous one," the court asked and further inquired the police if they were able to probe the suspect during the two days of the remand.

Meanwhile, a medical report by the PIMS Hospital declared that Shahbaz Gill is absolutely healthy however, the session judge Raja Farrukh Ali wondered if Gill was in a healthy condition then why he was brought in an ambulance.

Sources said doctors of the PIMS hospital released Gill's medical report late Thursday. The medical board issued the report after conducting ten different tests, including the coronavirus test. All his tests are clear, according to the report.

Besides, six different X-rays were also carried out. The report says the PTI leader is in good physical health and no signs of torture were found on his body. (ANI)