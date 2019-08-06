Article 370 revoked: Imran Khan likens BJP's ideology to white supremacists, Nazis

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday compared the BJP and RSS's ideology with that of white supremacists and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's government with Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

Speaking at the joint session of Parliament, Khan said that the BJP's and the RSS's enmity against Muslims living in the country comes from their idea of being superior to them, which is similar to the ideology of white supremacists and Hitler's Nazi Party.

"Their racist ideology is similar to that of a white supremacist... I compare their recent actions -- especially considering what they did during the recent general elections -- with that of what Hitler's Nazi Party did," said Khan in his speech shared on ARY News' YouTube channel.

Khan added that the Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370, that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is in line with this "racist ideology" that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups.

"What happened yesterday has only confirmed my suspicion [about India's unwillingness to talk]. This is not a decision they [the BJP] have taken out of the blue. It was part of their election manifesto all along. It is, in fact, ingrained in their ideology that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups."

"The RSS had the enmity against the Muslims because they resented that Muslims reigned over India for 500-600 years. When the British were leaving India, they were thinking that now is the time to suppress Muslims in India, to treat them as second-class citizens."

"We must give tribute to Jinnah for he was the first person to see through this. Jinnah was the ambassador to Hindu-Muslim India. Why was it that a man like Jinnah decided that Pakistan should be made?" he asked.

The Pakistan Prime Minister said he will take up the Kashmir issue on every international forum to bring it to the notice of global leadership.

"We want global leadership to take note.. I assure you, my government will raise this issue on every international forum. The Western world does not know what is happening in Kashmir. It is our job to tell the world about their suffering," Khan said.

