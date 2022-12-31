Artists in Afghanistan's Paktia struggling to find market to present their artworks

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 31 (ANI): A group of painters in the eastern province of Paktia claimed that while things were better in the past, they are currently struggling to find a market for their creations as Afghanistan's economy is under deep crisis since the Taliban took control in August last year, TOLO news reported.

Blaming the humanitarian crisis in the country, the artists stated that the markets have seen a sharp decline in recent times.

"Previously, the market for our artworks was very good, but it has been a year since there hasn't been a decent market and I haven't sold a single piece," said Bahaee Jan Naib Khail, an artist in Paktia, as per TOLO news.

"The market for calligraphy and painting pieces is poor now. We ask all institutions to pay attention to artists," said Mashal, another artist.



The Information and Culture Directorate of Paktia, however, stated that they are attempting to resolve the problem. According to artists, their community can significantly contribute to enhancing Afghan culture through art.

"Arts keep people happy. If we look at history, especially in our society, our entire life has been spent in misery," TOLO news quoted a cultural activist, Khozhman Zazai as saying.

After the Taliban took control of Afghan land, various artists destroyed their paintings or sculptures.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

Continued discrimination against more than half the population of the country continues to affect the growth of Afghanistan as a country. (ANI)

