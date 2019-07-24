New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India had reacted sharply to China's objection on President Ram Nath Kovind's 2017 visit to Arunachal Pradesh on the ground that the northeastern state is an "integral and inalienable" part of the country.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Central government had rejected the critical statements made by China on President's visit and made it clear that the Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh as and when they wish, just as they visit other parts of the country.
"Government of India had rejected such statements and conveyed to the Chinese side that the state of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India and Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh as and when they wish, just as they visit other parts of India,' the reply read.
President Kovind had visited Arunachal Pradesh on November 19, 2017, and had addressed legislators at a special session of state's Legislative Assembly.
The India-China border covering the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) has remained a disputed matter between the two countries for decades. Beijing claims Arunachal Pradesh as the part of South Tibet, while India lays its claims to Aksai China. (ANI)
Arunachal Pradesh 'integral and inalienable' part of India: Government
ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:21 IST
