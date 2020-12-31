As PDM steps up protest against Imran Khan, Pak govt books opposition leaders for holding rally

Mardan [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Pakistan government has launched a crackdown on Opposition amid rising protests and have booked several local leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding a rally in Mardan here.

Geo News reported citing sources that the city police station registered cases against PML-N's Haji Khan Akbar, JUI-F Mardan General Secretary Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani, former deputy speaker Ikramullah Shahid, Qaumi Watan Party District Chairperson Mujeebur Rahman and Awami National Party's Latif ur Rahman, Javed Yousafzai and others.

The cases were registered days after the Opposition under the banner of PDM staged a rally in Mardan without taking permission.

This also comes as the Opposition is planning to step up their protests against the Imran Khan government.



The PDM leaders are scheduled to hold important consultations on Friday at the residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, The News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is reportedly arriving in Lahore on Thursday and will have a meeting with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before the PDM meeting, sources said.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 Opposition parties, has been formed against the army's interference in politics and installing "puppet" Khan through a manipulated election.

Khan faces a serious challenge as the PDM set a January 31 deadline for him to step down or face a "Long March" to Islamabad.

The PDM has held massive rallies in major cities to seek Khan's ouster and press the powerful military to stop interfering in politics. (ANI)

