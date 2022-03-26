As PTI govt faces no-confidence motion, Pak PMO's YouTube channel renamed 'Imran Khan'

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): In an unprecedented event at a time when ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing a no-trust vote in the national assembly, the YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has been renamed to "Imran Khan", inviting various unanswered questions with internet users raising eyebrows over the name change.

The renaming was done on the first day of Pakistan's National Assembly which has been convened to take up the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government. However, the National Assembly had been adjourned to March 28 without the motion being tabled on Friday.



The channel now named "Imran Khan" has no longer verified tick after the renaming as per YouTube's rules, Pakistani media outlet Geo TV reported.

The channel, which has over 150,000 followers presently, shows speeches of the premier and his activities after he took over as the Prime Minister. However, it was created in 2019, a year after Imran Khan was elected to office.

Citing General Manager of the Digital Media Wing of the Government of Pakistan, Imran Ghazali, Geo TV reported that the wing "only manages" the Twitter and Facebook accounts of the Prime Minister's office and distanced his department from the YouTube channel.

Internet users reacted to the recent renaming of the YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office.



On a video of Imran Khan's Mansehra rally, uploaded today, a user asked why he has omitted "Prime Minister" from the channel name.



The no-confidence motion was submitted on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be successful as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)