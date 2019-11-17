ASEAN important for India's 'Act East' policy, can boost strategic trust in Asia Pacific: Rajnath

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Bangkok to attend a two-day summit of the ASEAN Defence Minister's meet, said that the forum is an important segment of India's Act East Policy and added that it can help in boosting the country's strategic trust in the Asia Pacific region.

"There is no doubt that this forum is very significant to build strategic trust. Besides this, all participating nations can cooperate with each other to ensure sustainable security," Singh said ahead of the ADMM Plus meet.

"As far as India is concerned, we consider ASEAN important for our 'Act East' policy. Undoubtedly, this ASEAN meeting is more important for India than any other country," he added.

The minister also appreciated Thailand for hosting and chairing the summit and added that the defence cooperation shared between ASEAN and India has its own significance.

"I am sure that we will be having a very fruitful discussion and it will be beneficial for all the ASEAN member countries," he told ANI.

Singh further stated that sustainable security will be a major focus of discussion today.

"Security can only be successful if it is sustainable," he stressed.

In addition, terrorism, disaster management and coastal security will also be on the cards at the meeting, he added.

In addition to the meeting, the dignitary is also scheduled to hold various bilateral meetings with his counterparts from six different countries, including the United States and Japan.

Singh will also inaugurate the India pavilion at the Defence and Security Exhibition in Bangkok. He will address the business seminar and interact with the industry representatives.

As part of the agenda for the ADMM Plus meeting, Singh will also release the Handbook on Military Medicine for ASEAN along with the Defence Minister of Myanmar.

A courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha will also take place during the visit. (ANI)

