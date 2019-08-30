Aseefa Bhutto Zardari
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

Aseefa Zardari slams Pak govt after efforts made to stop her from meeting ailing father

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:19 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Authorities in Pakistan on Friday sought to bar Aseefa Bhutto Zardari from meeting her ailing father and former President Asif Ali Zardari at the PIMS Hospital here despite she being armed with a court order.
Following the incident, Aseefa lashed out at the Pakistan government.
"I went to see my father today, with a Court order in hand. Hospital doors were locked when they saw me, no patients allowed in or out. What authority does this selective govt have to shut down an entire hospital and deny patients and citizens entry #Shame," Aseefa said on Twitter.
"Finally managed to enter only to find police blocking stairs and elevators. Waited for my father at the elevators when police decided to form a chain to stop me from seeing him. Stopped, Pushed, manhandled by police. Is this Madina ki riyasat?" she said.
"Women police officers manhandled me and didn't allow me to see my father," Samaa TV quoted Aseefa as telling the media.
She said upon seeing her at the hospital, her father struggled to get out of the wheelchair to let her in.
"He brought me to his room, but the officers kept coming in and telling me to leave. Bibi get out, they said," Aseefa added.
The former Pakistan President was put in Adiala jail as part of investigations into a case of corruption. He was shifted to the PIMS Hospital on Thursday for a medical check-up after his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the Pakistani government was trying to kill his father by denying him medical facilities.
Apart from the Aseefa incident, Asif Ali Zardari was not allowed to meet his lawyers either.
He is due to be produced before a court on September 5. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:16 IST

Criminals who forced Sikh girl to convert in Pak deserve...

Vancouver [Canada], Aug 30 (ANI): Naela Quadri Baloch, the World Baloch Women's Forum's President on Friday called for the Pakistani government to hand over the strictest of punishments to the perpetrators who forcibly converted a Sikh girl to Islam and forcefully got her married to a Pakistani man.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:06 IST

Pak PM's article in US daily makes false assertions against India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan penned an opinion article for The New York Times which was published on Friday, wherein he made false assertions against India while trying to rake up the nuclear bogey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:02 IST

Have asked for immediate remedial action: MEA on forced...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India has asked Pakistan for immediate remedial action after reports of the abduction and forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan emerged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:41 IST

UK grants PS3 mn to assist British nationals secure residency...

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): The Foreign Office on Friday said that the government will provide a grant of PS3 million to help British citizens living in other European countries to complete residency applications ahead of its departure from the European Union.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:33 IST

UK to discuss Iran nuclear deal, Strait of Hormuz with EU leaders

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will discuss ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and the situation involving international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with the leaders of European Union, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:42 IST

ADB to approve loans worth $1.3bn to Pakistan in November

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has assured to give loans to Pakistan so that the debt-ridden economy of the country may incorporate reforms especially in its energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:02 IST

India, Pak agree to attend SAARC Foreign Ministers' meet in New York

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): Despite heightened tensions between the two neigbhours over the changed constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, both India and Pakistan have agreed to participate in the SAARC Council of Ministers meeting at Foreign Minister level scheduled to be held on the sideli

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:00 IST

Jaishankar discusses India-EU Strategic Partnership with...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 30 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Friday met David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament, along with other leaders and discussed the India-EU Strategic Partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:30 IST

India's NDC delegation visits Nepal to discuss warfare strategy

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of senior defence and civil service officials from the National Defence College (NDC) in India met Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Defence Secretary Reshmi Raj Pandey here and discussed issues of mutual interest, especially strategy of warfare.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Imran Khan yet again rakes up nuclear bogey

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yet again ratcheted up the nuclear bogey when he warned of a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of Indian government's decisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:27 IST

'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' in Pakistan: A damp squib

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's persistent attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, its so-called 'solidarity hour' for the Kashmiris has turned out to be a damp squib, inflicting a massive blow to Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:25 IST

India, Ghana to cooperate in trade, defence, health among other sectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India and Ghana have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors like trade and investment, development partnership, defence and security, health and pharmaceutical sector, capacity building, and people-to-people contacts.

Read More
iocl