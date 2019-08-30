Aseefa Zardari slams Pak govt after efforts made to stop her from meeting ailing father

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Authorities in Pakistan on Friday sought to bar Aseefa Bhutto Zardari from meeting her ailing father and former President Asif Ali Zardari at the PIMS Hospital here despite she being armed with a court order.

Following the incident, Aseefa lashed out at the Pakistan government.

"I went to see my father today, with a Court order in hand. Hospital doors were locked when they saw me, no patients allowed in or out. What authority does this selective govt have to shut down an entire hospital and deny patients and citizens entry #Shame," Aseefa said on Twitter.

"Finally managed to enter only to find police blocking stairs and elevators. Waited for my father at the elevators when police decided to form a chain to stop me from seeing him. Stopped, Pushed, manhandled by police. Is this Madina ki riyasat?" she said.

"Women police officers manhandled me and didn't allow me to see my father," Samaa TV quoted Aseefa as telling the media.

She said upon seeing her at the hospital, her father struggled to get out of the wheelchair to let her in.

"He brought me to his room, but the officers kept coming in and telling me to leave. Bibi get out, they said," Aseefa added.

The former Pakistan President was put in Adiala jail as part of investigations into a case of corruption. He was shifted to the PIMS Hospital on Thursday for a medical check-up after his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the Pakistani government was trying to kill his father by denying him medical facilities.

Apart from the Aseefa incident, Asif Ali Zardari was not allowed to meet his lawyers either.

He is due to be produced before a court on September 5. (ANI)

