Ashraf Ghani congratulates Biden, Harris on US election victory

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential elections and said he looks forward to continuing and deepening multilayered strategic partnership between Kabul and Washington.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Afghanistan looks forward to continuing/deepening our multilayered strategic partnership w/ the United States--our foundational partner--including in counterterrorism and bringing peace to Afghanistan," Ghani said on Twitter.

Biden has become the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.



The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

In this, his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

Leaders around the world have reacted to the winning of Joe Biden in the Presidential race with congratulatory messages for the US President-elect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and congratulated Biden on the election victory.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he said. (ANI)

