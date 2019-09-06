Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 6 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will fly to Washington tomorrow to meet his American counterpart Donald Trump after Kabul expressed discontent over the US-Taliban deal which is 'agreed in principle'.
Quoting sources, Tolo News reported that Ghani will be accompanied by a 13-member delegation.
His visit also comes as Americans were still pushing for intra-Afghan negotiations before the September 28 presidential elections in Afghanistan.
Earlier this week, the American special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, shared "key details" of the US-Taliban draft agreement with Ghani, after almost a year of negotiations with the group.
The development came after an initial meeting held in the evening upon his arrival from Qatar, where the ninth round of US-Taliban talks concluded over the weekend.
The negotiations focused on the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from the war-torn country in exchange for guarantees by the Taliban not to allow the country to be used as a base for attacks abroad. (ANI)
Ashraf Ghani rushes to Donald Trump as US nears peace deal with Taliban
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:27 IST
