Ashraf Ghani rushes to Donald Trump as US nears peace deal with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 6 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will fly to Washington tomorrow to meet his American counterpart Donald Trump after Kabul expressed discontent over the US-Taliban deal which is 'agreed in principle'.

Quoting sources, Tolo News reported that Ghani will be accompanied by a 13-member delegation.

His visit also comes as Americans were still pushing for intra-Afghan negotiations before the September 28 presidential elections in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, the American special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, shared "key details" of the US-Taliban draft agreement with Ghani, after almost a year of negotiations with the group.

The development came after an initial meeting held in the evening upon his arrival from Qatar, where the ninth round of US-Taliban talks concluded over the weekend.

The negotiations focused on the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from the war-torn country in exchange for guarantees by the Taliban not to allow the country to be used as a base for attacks abroad. (ANI)

