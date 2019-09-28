Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. File Photo
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. File Photo

Ashraf Ghani thanks Afghans who turn up to vote in 3rd presidential election

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:02 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI): Amid the threat of Taliban, millions of Afghans including several prominent leaders came out to vote in the country's third presidential election on Sunday.
Afghans came out to vote despite skepticism about transparency and allegations of fraud and mismanagement, reported TOLO News.
The incumbent President Ashraf Ghani who is seeking re-election was quoted as saying, "I thank all Afghans for their commitment to democracy and to a prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan. Participation in the elections indicates a commitment to the Constitution of Afghanistan. Elections determine the continuation of the democratic system in Afghanistan."
The Afghanistan President made the remarks after casting his vote in Amani High School in Kabul.
Paying tributes to Afghan National Security and Defence Forces, the President said, "Afghan security forces are our pride and they have shown their commitment to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan." He also thanked women for their participation in the elections.
"Our plan for peace is ready, at the moment we are awaiting the verdict of the nation," said Ghani.
Several other leaders including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Ghani's Second Vice President Danish called on people to vote in large numbers.
Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) chief Zuhra Bayan Shinwari was quoted as saying that this was a "historic day for day for Afghanistan and our people."
Several thousand Afghani Forces have been deployed across the country to provide security. The tight security is to counter possible threats by militants who have vowed to disrupt the poll process.
Earlier in the day, a blast had hit a polling centre in southern Khandahar city.
Almost 9.6 million people had registered to vote in the election, according to Independent Election Commission.
The road to the polls has been anything but certain, as a series of talks between the United States and the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, threatened to derail the entire process, reported Al Jazeera.
The constant questioning of the polls continued until US President Donald Trump sent out a series of angry tweets declaring the talks dead after a Taliban-claimed bombing that resulted in deaths of at least 14 Afghan civilians and a US soldier.
Those tweets came just 20 days before the Afghan election.
The New York Times reported that preliminary results of the elections are not expected to be announced until October 17 and final results until November 7.
Afghanistan's last presidential election, in 2014, was so stained by corruption, squabbling and fraud complaints that then-Secretary of State John Kerry stepped in to mediate a strained political marriage between the two top candidates, Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah -- the leading candidates in this vote, as well.
Last October, parliamentary elections descended into chaos amid shouting matches and cries of ballot-stuffing and political payoffs. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:04 IST

India seemed to dominate narrative on J-K at UNGA: EU accredited...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Sept 28 (ANI): India seemed to dominate the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 16:37 IST

PM Modi's impactful address at UNGA enhances India's stature globally

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), detailing outlines to build an inclusive, assertive and accountable world, has not only made a global impact but has also enhanced India's stature on the world stage. Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:11 IST

Pak has upstreamed terrorism, downstreamed hate speech: India at UN

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): In a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India has said Islamabad has ventured to "upstream terrorism and downstream hate speech."

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:15 IST

US: Voice of Karachi writes to UN, seeks justice for Mohajirs...

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Highlighting the "gross human rights violations" of Mohajirs in Pakistan, Voice of Karachi, a US-based advocacy group, has urged the United Nations to intervene and save the community from the "systematic persecution" by the establishment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:26 IST

Gulalai Ismail: The new face of anti-Pakistan protest in New York

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Gulalai Ismail, a Pakistani women's rights activist on the run, who managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States, is now the new face of hope for the many oppressed minorities of the Islamic country. On Friday morning, Ismail appeared on the

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:44 IST

New York: MQM holds protest against Pakistan atrocities on Mohajirs

New York [US] Sept 28, (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Friday held a protest near United Nations Headquarter in New York against atrocities committed by Pakistani establishment on Mohajirs and other ethnolinguistic groups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:26 IST

Afghanistan: Blast targets polling centre in Khandahar, casualties feared

Khandahar [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI): Blast hit a polling centre in Afghanistan southern Khandahar city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:13 IST

ICJ chided Pak for new ordinance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 28 (ANI): International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has denounced promulgation of an ordinance by Pakistan government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will extend certain powers of the armed forces and said that the implementation of the order will "lead to serious human right

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:08 IST

Voting begins in Afghanistan's presidential elections

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI) Amid Taliban threats, voting began on Saturday to elect next president for Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 09:02 IST

Pak PM's threat of nuclear devastation, not statesmanship: India

New York [US], Sept 28 (ANI): India on Friday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as "brinksmanship, not statesmanship".

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 07:03 IST

US special envoy to Ukraine resigns following release of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): US special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday (local time), a day after the whistleblower report in connection with Trump-Ukraine scandal was made public.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:45 IST

Libya's UN-backed govt condemns attack on vital sites in Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], Sep 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's UN-backed government on Friday (local time) condemned attacks on vital sites in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, by the rival Eastern-based army.

Read More
iocl