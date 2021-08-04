Asim Bajwa steps down from CPEC Authority chief

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 4 (ANI): Former Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday stepped down from his position as the Authority chief of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while Kahlid Mansoor has taken the charge of the position.

While Bajwa congratulated Khalid Mansoor, who has replaced him as the special assistant to the prime minister on CPEC Affairs, Geo News reported.

"The course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on. My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is a lifeline for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah," Bajwa said in a tweet.



In 2015, China announced the 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor' (CPEC) project which is worth USD 46 billion.

With CPEC, Beijing aims to expand its influence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia in order to counter the influence of the United States and India.

The CPEC would link Pakistan's southern Gwadar port (626 kilometers west of Karachi) in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to China's western Xinjiang region. It also includes plans to create road, rail, and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, while referring to CPEC, expressed that the so-called 'corridor' is in Indian territory and no material change should be made in this occupied land.

"We have consistently conveyed to China and Pakistan that the so-called CPEC is in India's territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan and that we resolutely oppose any attempts by other countries to change the status quo in areas illegally occupied by Pakistan and as also to Pakistan bringing up any material change. We call upon parties involved to seize upon such actions." (ANI)

