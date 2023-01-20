Ask any question on #G20 Pe Charcha: India's G20 Presidency Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make every Indian a "stakeholder," India's G20 Presidency Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla has launched an initiative on Twitter with hashtag #G20 Pe Charcha where people can ask him "any question" regarding the global event on the 20th of every month.

"50 days of India's #G20Presidency 8 meetings in 6 cities. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi's vision is to make each & every citizen a stakeholder in #G20India. Use hashtag #G20PeCharcha and ask #G20 Chief Coordinator @harshvshringla anything about G20 on the 20th of every month!," Shringla announced on Twitter.

In its G20 presidency, India the fifth largest economy has an unprecedented chance to check its clout and credibility in tackling the fragmented global order. In addition to this with its Vaccine Maitri global outreach and as the world's fastest-growing major economy, India has cemented its place on the world stage.

The Presidency falls during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which is an emotionally significant initiative of the Modi Government to celebrate 75 years of independence, with a powerful programme of sharing 5000 years of the history of India's people, culture and achievements.

India is holding events across the length and breadth of the country to showcase the wondrous diversity and modernisation of India.





No G-20 member has ever welcomed the presidency like India did when she illuminated hundreds of sites, including UNESCO world heritage sites, across the country on December 1.



Numerous other locations were also decorated with the G-20 logo representing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or, 'the world is one family.'

With the motto, "One Earth, One family, One future", India is prepared to bring the world together as she hosts around two hundred G-20-related events, including the marquee summit in September next year, under her year-long presidency. (ANI)

