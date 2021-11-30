Assam CM urges USISPF to bring American investment, assures support

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to attract American investments in Assam and assured them of full support from the state government in this regard.

Biswa on Monday met a team of the USISPF led by its President Mukesh Aghi. The USISPF is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington and in New Delhi.

Senior members of the team and state govt officials including Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua were present during the discussion.

Taking to Twitter, Biswa said: "Glad to receive a team of United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum led by its President & CEO Dr Mukesh Aghi."

They discussed various investment opportunities in Assam and "our vision to strengthen the economy and provide employment opportunities to our youth".

"I urged the Forum to take steps to attract US investments in Assam and assured them of full support from our side in this regard," he further tweeted.

The USISPF said that it discussed increasing investment opportunities in Assam and strengthening the state's economy across a variety of sectors.

"USISPF President and CEO @MukeshAghi and COO @GauravVermaNY met with @himantabiswa, the honorable Chief Minister of Assam. Chief Minister Sarma and USISPF discussed increasing investment opportunities in Assam and strengthening the state's economy across a variety of sectors," the USISPF tweeted. (ANI)