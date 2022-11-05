At 7th India Water Week, Israel shares best practices, technologies for water management

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): To raise awareness about conservation and the usage of water resources in an integrated manner, the 7th India Water Week was organized on Friday in Greater Noida where Israel shared best practices and technologies for the water management.

The Embassy of Israel in India participated in the 7th India Water Week, organized at India Expo Centre by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Israel hosted a pavilion during the event in which six Israeli water companies participated from November 1st to 4th, 2022.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon and Economic Counsellor Natasha Zangin.

"Israel is a leader in the global water sector and managing its water resources in a sustainable manner. We are very happy to share our advanced and cutting-edge water technologies, know-how and expertise with the Indian people, and work closely with all our partners in India as we continue enhancing the strategic partnership between our two nations. Water security has always been one of the most important pillars of our relations," said Gilon.



The event provided a platform for discussions and opinions from global-level decision-makers, politicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

It facilitated multidisciplinary dialogue in the form of a conference deliberating around the theme of Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity, which was one of the major components of the event, where Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Ohad Nakash Kaynar and Dr Lior Asaf, Water Attache addressed the audience.

India and Israel are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relations, and water security is a significant aspect of this partnership.

India is the only country wherein Israel has the position of a Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector.

The Governments of India and Israel have an MoU on cooperation in water resource management and development signed in 2016 wherein they have identified various projects under the Indo-Israel cooperation.

Israel is working closely with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) - Ministry of Jal Shakti, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) - Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and state governments. (ANI)

