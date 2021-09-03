At BRICS Energy Ministers' 6th meet, delegates vow to increase efficiency of energy sector

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Energy ministers of BRICS nations met on Thursday under the presidency of India and vowed to increase the efficiency of the energy sector.

The ministers of energy and heads of delegations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa virtually met at the sixth meeting of the BRICS Energy Ministers under the presidency of India on Thursday, the Ministry of Power said in a press release.

During the meet, member nations acknowledged the crucial role of energy in promoting social and economic development, as well as environmental protection.



In these difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nations noted that electricity security and resilient energy systems are more indispensable than ever for providing an uninterrupted supply of energy, the official statement said.

BRICS members also fully recognised the relationship between energy and climate and the importance of lowering GHG emissions for mitigation as well as the need for adaptation of the energy sector to climate change as envisaged in the Paris Agreement.

The member nations stressed great importance to cooperation in R&D and deployment of clean technologies aimed at increasing efficiency of the energy sector, diminishing its environmental impact, including lowering GHG emissions, and developing new energy sources and carriers.

The member nations appreciated India for organising the sixth BRICS Meeting of Energy Ministers.

The nations also expressed their desires to re-emphasise the view that national governments of all countries have a sovereign right to determine the pace and pathways of energy transitions depending on national conditions and priorities. (ANI)

