At least 1 killed, 34 injured in bus accident in South Korea's Chungju

Seoul [South Korea], April 14 (ANI): One person was killed and 34 passengers were injured when a tour bus in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province of South Korea, slid backwards on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Eleven victims were transferred to a local hospital after suffering significant injuries.

One of them, an Israeli woman in her 60s, passed away in the hospital, according to the police.

The incident happened at Suanbo-myeon, southeast of the city, at approximately 6:05 p.m. (local time).

The bus had left Gyeongju, a major tourist destination in the southeast known for its rich history and culture, and was on its way to Suanbo, where the tourists were scheduled to spend the night at a hotel known for its hot springs.

The 11 men and 22 women in the tourist group, who were largely in their 60s, arrived in South Korea on April 6 as part of a pre-planned vacation organised by a travel agency with offices in Seoul, according to Yonhap.

On April 17, they were supposed to depart the nation.

Authorities stated that they were looking into the accident in light of the bus driver's statement regarding defective gear, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Upon request from the Israeli Embassy in Seoul, South Korea's foreign ministry announced it will provide the required assistance for the Israeli casualties. (ANI)