Kathmandu [Nepal], December 13 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed in a road accident in the Kavrepalanchok district of central Nepal.



"The bus carrying revellers from a religious ceremony met with an accident at around 6.30 PM (Local Time). 20 people were injured and taken to hospital," Kavrepalanchok SP told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)