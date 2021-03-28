At least 14 injured in suspected suicide bomb attack at church in Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Indonesian police have suspected that two people committed a suicide bombing outside a Cathedral in the port city of Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province in east Indonesia on Sunday morning, injuring at least 14 people.



At a press conference in Jakarta, the National Police's spokesman Argo Yuwono said police were conducting examinations on the perpetrators.



The suicide bombing occurred at around 10.30 am (local time) outside the church. Two people were allegedly riding a motorcycle trying to enter the churchyard but were held by some church security staff members.





Human body parts were reported to be found at the scene, but it was not confirmed yet whether they belong to the perpetrator or others.



The injured were rushed to hospitals and news footage showed cars near the building were damaged as police cordoned off the area.



Churches have been targeted by extremists in Indonesia several times.



In 2018, dozens of people were killed when suicide bombers committed suicide bombings at three churches during Sunday services in the city of Surabaya in East Java. (ANI/Xinhua)

