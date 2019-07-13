At least 16 killed, 8 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed across Nepal due to the damage caused by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall in last the 24 hours, according to government figures.

As per data collected by the Home Ministry until 6:30 pm on Friday, eight people are also reported to be missing due to the calamity triggered by the downpour.

The collapse of houses and structures in the wake of the heavy rainfall has claimed the lives of most people across Nepal.

With rain wreaking havoc across the nation, Nepal's Home Ministry has alerted all rescue mechanisms to brace themselves for the times ahead.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, Simara district alone received 311.9 mm of rainfall while Janakpur district recorded 245.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Kathmandu, meanwhile, has recorded 115.2 mm of rain throughout Friday. (ANI)

