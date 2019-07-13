Flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Nepal
Flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Nepal

At least 16 killed, 8 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Nepal

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 03:01 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed across Nepal due to the damage caused by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall in last the 24 hours, according to government figures.
As per data collected by the Home Ministry until 6:30 pm on Friday, eight people are also reported to be missing due to the calamity triggered by the downpour.
The collapse of houses and structures in the wake of the heavy rainfall has claimed the lives of most people across Nepal.
With rain wreaking havoc across the nation, Nepal's Home Ministry has alerted all rescue mechanisms to brace themselves for the times ahead.
According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, Simara district alone received 311.9 mm of rainfall while Janakpur district recorded 245.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
Kathmandu, meanwhile, has recorded 115.2 mm of rain throughout Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

Conclusions in 2nd UN report on J-K grossly incorrect, biased...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 13 (ANI): Netherlands-based think tank European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) tore into the Second Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights' (OHCHR) Report on Jammu and Kashmir, labelling its conclusions as "grossly incorrect," "heavily

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:11 IST

India, US discuss broad contours of bilateral trade and commercial ties

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): India and the United States on Friday held a detailed discussion on a range of trade issue with an aim to strengthen bilateral economic relations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

France launches first Barracuda-class nuclear attack submarine 'Suffren'

Paris, [France], July 12 (ANI): France on Friday launched the first nuclear attack submarine of the Barracuda Class named 'Suffren' at the Naval Group facility in Cherbourg.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Modi, Macron to hold bilateral meeting before G7 summit: Gokhale

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron before the G7 summit in France, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:28 IST

French Ambassador indicates end of tenure during National Day...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, on Friday indicated the end of his tenure during his address at the French National Day celebrations held here in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:14 IST

Russia, China, Pak, US call for immediate intra-Afghan...

Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): Russia, China, Pakistan, and the US have called for the immediate initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations between the rival factions in Afghanistan to produce a "peace framework" in the country that is engulfed in an 18-year long war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:06 IST

Sikhs, Hindus protest against forced conversions in Pakistan

Jacobabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): A large number of Hindus and Sikhs gathered in Jacobabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province to protest against the forced conversion of Hindu girls by the Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:02 IST

Russia promises assistance to India for its 'Gaganyaan' mission

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Russia has promised assistance to India for its ambitious Human Space Flight Programme 'Gaganyaan' aimed at sending Indian astronauts to space by 2022.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:03 IST

China to impose sanctions on US companies selling arms to Taiwan

Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): China will impose sanctions on the US companies involved in arms sales worth USD 2.2 billion to Taiwan, country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:13 IST

Kartarpur talks: Pilgrims' safety high on India's agenda

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): India is looking forward to the upcoming talks with Pakistan over the Kartarpur corridor and will take up a number of key issues, including infrastructure, pilgrims' movement and safety, government sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:11 IST

Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing cases filed against him

Lahore [Pakistan], July 12 : United Nations proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed on Friday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court challenging terror financing cases lodged against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:48 IST

Video leak controversy: Pak court to remove judge who sentenced...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday asked law ministry to remove Accountability Judge Arshad Malik from his post, days after his video got leaked in which he admits that he was "pressurised and blackmailed" to convict Nawaz Sharif.

Read More
iocl