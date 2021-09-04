At least 17 killed, 41 wounded in Kabul gunfire: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 4 (ANI): At least 17 people were killed and 41 wounded in incidents of gun firing on Friday night in Kabul, Tolo News reported citing a hospital.

"Emergency Hospital in Kabul said 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to its facility with the harm caused by last night's citywide firing into the air," Tolo News tweeted.

Yesterday, "celebratory gunfire" was heard in Kabul amid conflicting reports over the situation in Panjshir valley where Taliban fighters are fighting rival forces for control of Afghanistan's final holdout province, Tolo News reported.



Heavy fighting is underway in Panjshir, the last Afghan province resisting rule by the Taliban.

According to certain media reports, more than 300 fighters from both sides have lost their lives during the fighting over the past few days.

Yesterday, the Taliban claimed that the province has fallen. However, the Northern Resistance Front has refuted the claim by the Taliban.

"News of Panjshir conquests is circulating on Pakistani media. This is a lie," said Ahmad Massoud, who is leading the rebels. (ANI)

