At least 17 killed, several injured in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 13 (ANI): At least 17 persons died and over 15 were injured in a bus accident on Tuesday evening in Kavrepalanchowk district of Central Nepal, the police said.

The bus, packed with people on their way home from a religious ceremony, met with an accident at Chalal Ganeshsthan in Bethanchowk Village Council-4 of Kavrepalanchowk," the Superintendent of Police of Chakraraj Joshi district told ANI.

"Seveteen people have been confirmed dead while many others are injured. The rescue operation is still underway. Three died on the spot while 14 died on their way to the hospital," SP Chakraraj Joshi told ANI over the phone.



Located at a distance of about 90 kms from the capital of Kathmandu, the Bethanchowk area is dotted with steep roads and narrow slopes.

The police said it hadn't yet ascertained the reason behind the accident.

"The bus, bearing the number plate BA 3 KHA 4385, met with an accident around 6 pm (local time). Nepal Police and the army are carrying out rescue efforts. A bulldozer is being used to expedite the search and rescue efforts. The number of people on board the reserved bus is yet to be ascertained," Bhagwan Adhikari, chairman of Bethanchowk Village Council, told ANI over the phone.

According to officials, the injured are undergoing treatment at Sheer Memorial Hospital and Dhulikhel Hospital. Many of them are said to be in a critical condition.

The vehicle was said to be carrying people on their way home from a religious procession of Bratabandha. (ANI)

