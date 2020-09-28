At least 35 Taliban terrorists killed by security forces in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): At least 35 Taliban terrorists were killed and 17 were wounded in clashes with security forces in the last 24 hours, according to local officials.

As per Tolo News, at least six Taliban terrorist were killed and five were wounded after the Taliban attacked the security forces in the Landakhil area in Aab Band district of the central Ghazni province.

"The Taliban the security forces and six Taliban were killed and five were wounded. Three motorcycles of the insurgents were also destroyed," Tolo News reports quoting an official but the official did not provide details about casualties among the security forces.



In the Zabul province, at least 15 Taliban were killed in an airstrike by Afghan air forces in the Shar-e-Safa district of the province, said local security official adding, "The Taliban's weapons and vehicles, including motorcycles, were also destroyed in the airstrike."

Whereas in the northern Samangan province, at least 14 Taliban terrorists were killed and at least 12 were injured when the terrorist group attacked police checkpoints in the Dara-e-Sof district of the province, said the officials.

According to Tolo News, officials said that some of the Taliban commanders are also among the dead, adding, "the Taliban's attack has been pushed back and the Taliban escaped after suffering heavy casualties."

However, officials have not provided any details about possible security forces casualties in the attack.

The Taliban have not commented on the attacks. (ANI)

