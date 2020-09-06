At least 4 people killed as result of mine collapse in Southeastern Iran

Tehran [Iran], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): At least four people were killed as a result of a mine collapse in southeastern Iran, the national Fars news agency reported on Sunday, citing doctors.

The incident took place in the area near the city of Hojedk in Iran's southeastern province of Kerman.

According to the news agency, another miner sustained serious injuries due to the collapse and was hospitalized. (ANI/Sputnik)

