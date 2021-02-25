At least 5 people killed, 70 missing as landslides hit gold mine in Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Landslides have hit a gold mine in the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi leaving at least five people dead and 70 more missing, Head of Provincial Disaster Management Agency Datu Pamusu Tombolotutu told the Xinhua news agency on Thursday.



The incident took place in the village of Buranga in the Parigi Mountong district on Wednesday.

"We have got five bodies and received reports from members of families about missing persons. The total is 70. Many of them could be buried underground," the official said.

The search and rescue operation is reportedly underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

