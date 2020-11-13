At least dozen Taliban insurgent killed in Afghanistan's Uruzgan

Kabul [Afghanistan] November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 12 Taliban insurgents were killed in a special Afghan military operation in Uruzgan Province, the 205th (Atal) Corps said in a statement.

"12 insurgents were killed and 8 others were wounded during the operation in Tarinkot and Gizab districts of central Uruzgan province last night," the Thursday statement says.



The Taliban have not yet commented on the latest allegations.

Fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban has been ongoing for the past three months in Gizab and Deh Rawood districts in Uruzgan.

The Taliban have managed to seize some areas from the Afghan forces. (ANI/Sputnik)

