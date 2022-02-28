At the request of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign affairs, Shringla briefs on Ukraine, Operation Ganga

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs held its meeting on Monday on the Ministry's Demand for Grants for the financial year 2022-23.

At the request of the members of the Committee, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave a detailed briefing on the current situation in Ukraine and, in particular, the evacuation of Indian nationals from that country.

The Committee inquired about India's position on the conflict at the international level and the measures being taken by the Government to ensure the safe and speedy return of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine.



The Committee was informed that, at the UN Security Council, India had asked for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities; called for a return to diplomacy and dialogue; and underlined that the contemporary global order had been built on the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. India had also expressed concern about the safety and security of Indian nationals, including Indian students, in Ukraine.

The Committee was briefed about the details of Operation Ganga launched by the Government to repatriate Indian nationals from Ukraine. It was informed that the evacuation was being conducted through identified land check-posts with five countries neighboring Ukraine - Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. Teams of Russian-speaking officers had been sent from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to the check-posts and Indian Embassies in these countries to strengthen the evacuation efforts.

Foreign Secretary informed the Committee that, so far, around 1200 students had returned in five flights. Several thousand others had crossed the border or were in the process of doing so. The Committee was also briefed on the measures being taken by the Government to work with the International Committee of the Red Cross in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The Committee was unanimous in appreciating the constructive role played by India at the UN Security Council. Recognizing the challenging nature of the situation, the Committee greatly appreciated the measures being taken by the Government for bringing Indian nationals, particularly students, back from Ukraine.

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting in the morning took a decision on sending four ministers in his government to various countries around Ukraine to carry out evacuation operations to bring students back. (ANI)

