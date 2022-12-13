ATC sends former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's attacker on 10-day physical remand

Gujranwala [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has sent the prime suspect in the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attack case on 10-day physical remand, ARY News reported. The prime suspect Naveed Meher will be presented before the court on December 22.

According to the details, the suspect Naveed Meher was presented before a special court of the ATC Gujranwala in the Imran Khan attack case. The joint investigation team (JIT) head Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was in the court, according to ARY News. In the court, the police informed that a motorcycle has been recovered from Naveed Meher.

Notably, Naveed Meher was arrested from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk after he opened fire at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on November 3 during PTI's long march. The First Information Report (FIR) regarding the gun attack incident was lodged on November 7.



Earlier, the joint investigation team (JIT) had summoned Faisal Vawda, as per the ARY News report. Notably, the joint investigation team was constituted on November 3 to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

As per the news report, Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire during the party's long march at Allahwala Chowk. A PTI worker was killed and six people, including Imran Khan, were injured in the attack.

Earlier on November 21, the members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) inspected the crime scene for the third time since its formation by the Punjab government, Dawn reported. The members of JIT SP (Counter Terrorism Department) Naseebullah and SP Rawal town Rawalpindi Malik Tariq jointly visited Wazirabad city to inspect the crime scene.

The JIT has recorded the statements of Wazirabad city circle DSP Malik Aamir, station house officers of the city, Saddar police stations and commandos of the elite force who had arrested the shooter. As per the Dawn report, the JIT also questioned the officials of Gujrat Saddar police station. (ANI)

