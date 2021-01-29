Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed for global good, supply chain: PM Modi at Davos Summit

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India) is committed towards global good and global supply chain, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, adding that New Delhi has the "capacity, capability and reliability" to strengthen the global supply chain.

Addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing, PM Modi said New Delhi launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with the resolve of increasing the capacity of our economy and made one reform after the other to provide a high growth trajectory to the economy in this decade.

"India launched 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' with the resolve of increasing the capacity of our economy. India made one reform after the other to provide a high growth trajectory to the economy in this decade. These reforms were long-awaited," he said.

Asserting the Indian government has continuously taken several majors steps to boost manufacturing in India, Prime Minister Modi noted that corporate tax was brought down to 15 per cent for new manufacturing units.

"The government has continuously taken several majors steps to boost manufacturing in India. Corporate Tax brought down to 15 percent for new manufacturing units. GST rates have been reduced. Through GST and Faceless Assessment tax structure has been simplified. Labour laws have been reformed," he said.

"Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed towards global good and global supply chain. India has the capacity, capability, and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain," he added.

Speaking about the country's effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending COVID vaccines.

"In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries," he said.

"India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending COVID vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination," he said. (ANI)