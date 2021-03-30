Attackers killed in Indonesia church blast linked to terror group

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 29 (ANI): Indonesian police have said the suicide bombers who died in a blast outside a Roman Catholic church on Sulawesi Island on Sunday were a man and woman who were members of a Muslim terrorist network linked to the Islamic State group.



Kyodo News, citing the police reported that the husband-and-wife pair were members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which was involved in the bombing of a cathedral on Jolo Island in the southern Philippines in January 2019 that killed 23 people.

At least 20 people were injured in the explosion that occurred when the two rode a motorcycle into the vicinity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi Province.

The explosion came just after a Palm Sunday Mass with churchgoers and church security guards among the injured, according to Kyodo News. (ANI)

