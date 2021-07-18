Attacking envoy's daughter 'gross violation' of diplomatic norms, human rights: Afghan women lawmakers to Pak counterparts

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): Afghanistan women parliamentarian caucus has expressed "utmost despair" over the kidnapping and assault of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, saying there are recognised protocols if Islamabad wants to end ties, otherwise, attacking the envoy's daughter is a gross violation of diplomatic norms and an attack on human rights.



In a strongly-worded letter to Women Parliament members of Pakistan National Assembly, Afghan women parliamentarian on Saturday said they hope the Pakistani lawmakers will put pressure on the country's intelligence community on why this gross act of inhumanity was allowed to happen.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday, July 16, and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home. Silsila Alikhil is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The caucus noted that the incident took place amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.



Signalling Islamabad's support to the Taliban, the Afghan lawmakers also said the national tone here in Afghanistan is that Pakistani officials are rooting for their favourable regime in Kabul against the wishes and aspirations of the Afghan people.

"If the intent is to end diplomatic relations with our country then there are internationally recognised protocols for that, otherwise attacking the daughter of a foreign ambassador is not only a gross violation of diplomatic norms but also an attack on human rights and women's rights," the letter read.

The Afghan foreign ministry condemned the heinous act and called the Pakistan government to take "immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of Afghanistan embassy and consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions."

"In regards to the regretful tragedy inflicted upon Silsila Alikhil, We hope you will raise your voice until the perpetrators are brought to justice. We hope that you will put pressure on your intelligence community on why this gross act of inhumanity was allowed to happen," the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed him to utilise all resources to apprehend those involved in the "kidnapping" of the Afghan ambassador's daughter.

He said that the premier had also told him that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on "top priority" to bring forward the facts and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours."

Accordingly, all efforts are being made to thoroughly investigate the matter and apprehend the persons involved in the incident. Islamabad Police is constantly in touch with the girl and family of the Afghan ambassador, he added. (ANI)

