Attacks in Balochistan before Imran's China visit force Pak's law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): The recent attacks in Balochistan before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China have forced the country's law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert, reported local media.

Pakistan's law enforcement and security agencies were directed on Thursday to remain on high alert in wake of two separate terror attacks in Balochistan, reported The News International.

Following the attacks, the intelligence and security agencies across the country have been directed to observe the "highest level of preparedness".



The Interior Ministry also conveyed that extra vigilance on the part of law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, and intelligence agencies would allow them to thwart nefarious designs of anti-state elements, according to The News International.

It came after at least seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 terrorists were killed on Thursday in a clash in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur.

According to the ISPR, the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there, reported ARY News.

In the Naushki operation, security forces encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said, adding four soldiers, including an officer, killed while repulsing the attack. (ANI)



