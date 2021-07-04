Attacks kill 7 electricity workers in Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Seven electricity workers in Iraq were killed and 11 others wounded during the past ten days in attacks by militants aiming to prevent the government from supplying electricity during the scorching summer, the Iraqi government said on Saturday.

The attacks targeted some power plants and the main power transmission lines amid rising temperatures, said a statement by the media office affiliated with the general secretariat for the council of ministers.

The attacks were carried out through firing rockets, explosive devices, and sniper weapons, damaging 61 transmission lines, the statement said.

The Ministry of Electricity continues its efforts to repair the electrical grid that has been sabotaged across the country and has so far managed to reach the production of 16,000 megawatts, according to the statement.

The electricity plants in Iraq generate a total of 19,000 megawatts, which is far less than the country's actual demand of more than 30,000 megawatts. (ANI/Xinhua)