Attacks on checkpoint in various Afghan regions leave scores of terrorists dead, injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): A police spokesman in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province told Sputnik that an overnight exchange of fire has left 16 terrorists and two police officers dead.

"Last night, terrorists attacked a police checkpoint in the village of Ghimarat in Kandahar's Dand district, 16 terrorists killed and 11 others wounded," Jamal Nasir Barakzai said.

One additional policeman was injured in the standoff.

Elsewhere, similar ambushes on at least three checkpoints in the southern province of Helmand ensued Afghan National Army units to engage in an exchange of fire which left seven insurgents killed and six others wounded, a regional police statement read.

No Afghan army personnel was killed in the gunfire.

The Taliban has not commented yet. (Sputnik/ANI)

