AUKUS meet focuses on interoperability, reaffirms pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America recently held the inaugural meetings of the AUKUS Trilateral Joint Steering Groups and agreed on the next steps to define the optimal pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and also committed to significantly enhance interoperability to strengthen security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

"Beyond the four initial areas of focus outlined in the Joint Leaders' Statement on AUKUS--cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities--participants also discussed other additional capabilities and agreed to identify potential opportunities for collaboration in those areas," according to the White House statement.

"During the Joint Steering Group meeting on Australia's Nuclear-Powered Submarine Program, the participants reaffirmed the trilateral commitment to bring the Australian capability into service at the earliest possible date. The delegations agreed on the next steps over the 18-month consultation period to define the optimal pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, and for the Working Groups to examine in detail the critical actions necessary to establish an enduring program in Australia," it said.

Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America recently held the inaugural meetings of the AUKUS Trilateral Joint Steering Groups, which were established as part of the governance structure of AUKUS in September 2021.

The Joint Steering Group for Advanced Capabilities met on December 9 and the Joint Steering Group for Australia's Nuclear-Powered Submarine Program met on December 14. Both meetings were held at the Pentagon, according to the White House statement.



Earlier, the delegations reaffirmed the Leaders' vision that was laid out in September 2021 and discussed the intensive work underway across the governments and the significant progress made in the three months since the announcement of AUKUS.

The meetings were productive and the participants outlined the next steps to continue the positive trajectory in implementation, the White House statement further added.

During the Joint Steering Group meeting on Advanced Capabilities, participants identified opportunities for collaboration on a range of critical capabilities and technologies.

Further, they committed to significantly deepen cooperation and enhance interoperability, and in so doing strengthen security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. In particular, participants committed to finalizing a program of work in relation to advanced capabilities by early 2022.

The participants also discussed how they will work to ensure that the submarine program upholds their longstanding leadership in global non-proliferation, including through continued close consultation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The participants underscored that the three countries remain steadfast in support of the nuclear non-proliferation regime and its cornerstone, the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, according to the White House statement. (ANI)

