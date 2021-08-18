Australia evacuates 26 people from Afghanistan

Melbourne [Australia], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia has evacuated its 26 people out of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the Australian prime minister noted that the country's first rescue flight from Kabul had already landed at a military base in the United Arab Emirates.

"There were 26 people who were on board that flight. That included Australian citizens, Afghan nationals with visas and one foreign official who was working in an international national agency," Morrison said.



The prime minister added that Australia was cooperating with international organisations and other countries in order to maximize the use of all the flights from all countries that either arrive or depart from Kabul.

Australian broadcaster ABC previously reported that Canberra plans to evacuate about 600 people from Kabul, including 100 Australians and the same number of their relatives, as well as 300 to 400 Afghans.

On Sunday, as the US forces move close to finishing their withdrawal, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. This development has left many people trying to leave the country out of fear of reprisals from the radical movement. (ANI/Sputnik)

