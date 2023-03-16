Australian envoy visits 'Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind' exhibition of textiles

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrel AO and Shubhra, Trade Advisor and Development Commissioner Handicrafts and Handloom, Ministry of Textiles today visited the National Crafts Museum to see the 'Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind' exhibition of Australian textiles.

The exhibition was on display in Kolkata, Mumbai and is currently at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy from March 1-17, the Ministry of Textiles said in the press release. The exhibition is organised with support from the G20 Secretariat, Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi Municipal Council and curated by the National Institute of Fashion Design. The exhibition will then tour Chennai and Bengaluru.

Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind showcases a collection of Aboriginal women's textile art from the Babbarra Women's Centre, one of the most remote art centres in the world, in Arnhem Land, according to the press release. The exhibition features women showcasing ancient narratives using contemporary mediums and walking through the exhibition.



The exhibition celebrates the cultural and linguistic diversity of the region. The artists in this exhibition are mostly Kuninjku. However, there are also artists from the Gurr-goni, Ndjebbana, Mawng, Burarra, Djambarrpuyngu, Djinang, Rembarrnga, Kriol and Kune languages. Around 120 Indigenous languages are still spoken today in Australia.

Babbarra supports more than 30 women artists, and has produced over 100 screen designs reflecting diverse Arnhem land country and cultures. Thousand of visitors have seen the exhibition and shown keen interest. (ANI)

