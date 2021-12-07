Australian envoy welcomes launch of Qantas airways' flights from India

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Australian envoy to India Barry O'Farrell welcomed the launch of Qantas airways flights from India on Tuesday.

"Welcome back to India, @Qantas! Kangaroo Airplane," O'Farrell said in a tweet.

"The inaugural QF68 flight from #Delhi to #Sydney is now airborne. See you soon @SydneyAirport," he added.

Australia's Qantas airways on Monday launched commercial flight services to India.



"Today marks @Qantas' first commercial Australia to India flight in almost a decade!" Sydney airport informed in a tweet.

The first flight departed from Sydney Airport and landed in Delhi after making a stop in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, the national airline is operating three return flights weekly from Sydney to Delhi. The number is expected to increase in January 2022.

Registered originally as the Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited (Qantas), is a leading long-distance airline, Qantas' website said. (ANI)

