Australian FM Payne announces new centre for bilateral relations with India

Canberra [Australia], March 22 (ANI): Terming India as one of its most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Tuesday announced the setting up of a new centre for bilateral relations between the two countries.

"The Australian Government will establish a new Centre for Australia-India Relations to help foster new ties and support our expanding exchange and cooperation with India, including by engaging Australia's rich Indian diaspora community," Marise said in a press release.

The new centre will draw funding of AUD 28.1 million over the next four years and will focus on four key areas of work including the promotion of policy dialogue, building Australian business literacy and links, engaging Australia's Indian diaspora communities and deepening cultural connections and understanding, the press release said.

In addition, the Centre will also administer the AUD 20.8 million Maitri (friendship) scholars, fellowship programs and cultural partnership, which Payne had announced earlier on February 14.

"India is one of Australia's most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Mutual understanding, trust and common interests between our countries underpin the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Our relationship continues to strengthen, as seen in the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit today - the second since our partnership was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)," Payne said.

"The Prime Minister's announcement today of additional investments in the Australia-India bilateral relationship, including the new Centre, represents the Government's ongoing commitment to our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India," Payne further said

The Centre builds on the pioneering work of the Australia India Council in fostering education and cultural exchange. The new Centre, with substantially increased funding and resources, will have an expanded remit in supporting greater business and diaspora engagement.

Earlier on Monday, India and Australia held the Second virtual summit to lay the roadmap on new initiatives and enhance cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between the two countries.

The Scott Morrison government announced investments of over USD 280 million to boost cooperation with India, to further grow its economic relationship and support jobs and businesses in both countries, the Australian government said in a press statement on Tuesday. (ANI)