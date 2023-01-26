Australian Foreign Minister extends wishes on India's Republic Day, says two nations share "deep friendship - dosti"

Canberra [Australia], January 26 (ANI): Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has extended greetings on the occasion of India's Republic Day.

"Australia and India share a deep friendship - dosti. Today on Republic Day, I extend my best wishes to my good friend @DrSJaishankar and to the people of India and all who celebrate around the world today," Penny Wong said in a tweet.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended greetings on the Republic Day.

In a message, he called it a "moment" to honour the "rich culture and impressive achievements of modern India."

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell shared Anthony Albanese's message on Twitter.

In the message, Albanese said, "It's a chance for all those of Indian heritage, including Australia's diverse and vibrant diaspora communities, to unite around their shared love of India and their shared faith in its future."

He further stated, "It's also a reminder of everything our shared future holds, all that we have to look forward to as we continue to strengthen and deepen our ties."

Albanese also said that Australia's Day is also celebrated on January 26.

Stressing that both nations celebrate the national days on a single day, he stated, "The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer."

The Australian PM emphasised that India has made "extraordinary progress across more than seven decades of independence, and Australia gives thanks for the relationship between our nations. It enriches us all. I wish all those celebrating a happy Republic Day."

India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year, India celebrates its 74th Republic Day today.

Republic Day commemorates the day on January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947. (ANI)