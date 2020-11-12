Australian HMAS Ballarat makes port call in Goa, proceeds to Malabar naval exercise

Panaji [Goa], November 12 (ANI): Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, which made a port call at Mormugao Port here on November 10 has proceeded to participate in Phase II of quadrilateral Naval Exercise Malabar in the Arabian Sea.

"The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India. After completing Phase I of quadrilateral Naval Exercise Malabar at the Bay of Bengal, HMAS Ballarat is proceeding to participate in Phase II of the exercise in the Arabian Sea," an official statement read.

The ship would be leaving Goa on November 13, the Indian Navy said while adding that the ship's crew is highly excited about exercising with the Aircraft Carrier for the first time.



On November 7, the first phase of the Malabar naval exercise culminated in the Bay of Bengal with the participation of the Indian Navy (IN), United States Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The 24th multinational maritime naval exercise, which started on November 3, was restricted to sea phase and conducted in a "zero contact" format considering the COVID19 pandemic.

The 24th edition of the Malabar naval exercise is scheduled in two phases this month. It will display "high-levels of synergy and coordination" based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order. (ANI)

