Australian PM Anthony Albanese extends wishes to Sikh community on Vaisakhi

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday extended his warm wishes to the Sikh community on Vaisakhi and acknowledged their contribution to the prosperity, strength and vibrancy of the Australian society.

"I am delighted to send my warm greetings to all Australians gathering to celebrate Vaisakhi. The celebration of Vaisakhi is a reminder of the beauty and humanity of the Sikh faith," read a message from Albanese.

Vaisakhi also known as Baisakhi is one of the most important festivals of the Sikh community and is being celebrated this year on April 14.



The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

"Striving for the wellbeing of humankind, Sikhism is founded on a belief in the equality of all. In Gurdwaras across Australia, Vaisakhi will be a time of joy and generosity," added Albanese's message.

He also said that Vaisakhi is an opportunity to celebrate Sikh Australians' contribution to the prosperity, strength and vibrancy of society, adding, "You are a vital part of the story of the nation."

"May this Vaisakhi be a wonderful celebration of faith, community, and connectedness," he added.

"Prime Minister @AlboMP extends his warm wishes to the Australian #Sikh community on #Vaisakhi & acknowledges their contribution to the prosperity, strength and vibrancy of the Australian society. #dosti #diaspora #Vaisakhi2023," tweeted Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell. (ANI)

