Austrian Parliamentary Delegation to meet Vice President Naidu tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A Delegation from Austria led by President of the National Council (Lower House) of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka will call on Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday in Parliament House Annexe Extention Building, New Delhi.



Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Austria. Birla said, "The Austrian Parliamentarians arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra. They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17."

The Austrian Parliamentarians on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and appreciated the beauty of the ancient monument.

"It is a wonderful place, a marvellous place, an ancient monument. Agra has changed very much, a great work," said one of the members of the delegation. The delegation was gifted the miniature of the Taj Mahal as a souvenir by the Indian side. (ANI)

