Automation technology to boost Japan's logistics industry

Tokyo [Japan], October 1 (ANI): The logistics industry is paying attention to technology that automates work. Automation technology can bring efficiency and solve challenges that Japanese industries face.

"Due to the labour shortage, the declining birth rate and ageing population, and the corona pandemic, there is an environment where workers do not want to gather. Automation is required to solve such a situation. A self-driving route is created using mapping technology. In addition, the traffic rules are embedded, instruct the robot, and automatically pick them up. Every process is automatically performed," said Shigehiro Tsujimoto, Official, Altech.

The "Tsubakimoto Chain" is an industrial chain that supports Japanese manufacturing.



The know-how of generating power, cultivated in its long history, contributes to the technology of full automation.

"Our company has started with the manufacture of transportation chains. As a professional company for moving things, we manufacture automatic material handling systems. Our company has 100 years history, and the material handling system has an 80-year history. A three-dimensional truck carries the product to the worker, so the worker does not have to walk or move the passage to pick it up. Another feature is 5'2 meters' height, and it enables you to store it in a high place. So space can be used effectively," said Miku Oka, Tsubakimoto Chain.

The industrial arm-type robot uses image processing and AI technology to identify uneven packages and efficiently pick them up.

The fusion of the spirit of manufacturing and the latest technology of AI will evolve logistics technology. (ANI)

