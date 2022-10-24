Awami Action Committee stages protest against cut in wheat quota, imposition of taxes in PoK

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], October 24 (ANI): The Awami Action Committee organised a protest rally in support of demands relating to the imposition of taxes, cut in wheat quota and Land Reforms Act in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK's) Gilgit Baltistan region.

Several AAC leaders like Amina Ansari (ex-candidate Skardu), Captain Sikandar (ex-member of GB assembly), Fifa Nashed (ex-speaker GB assembly) and Kacho Imtiaz (ex-member of GB assembly) were a part of the protest.



The protestors alleged that the Pakistan authorities arrested the Chairman AAC, Fidah Hussain and several other AAC leaders, who were protesting "peacefully".

They also accused the authorities of using force against peaceful protestors. They called it a violation of international rules and regulations.



They demanded an immediate release of the Chairman and other leaders of AAC. They also demanded the restoration of State Subject rule (SSR).



Earlier in August, a similar protest rally was organized against increased prices and reduced subsidies on wheat in PoK's Gilgit Baltistan.

The Awami Action Committee also alleged rampant corruption by the Food Minister of GB. They claimed that the Food Minister had sold 32,000 wheat bags (100 kg each) illegally and constructed a residence worth Rs 16 crore in Islamabad.

They stated that GB is a disputed region and until the status of the region is clarified, no tax of any kind is acceptable in the area.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan have shown a strong reaction to these major cuts in the subsidy which was introduced in the 1970s. The Gilgit-Baltistan region faces issues like high poverty index, lack of industry and significant agricultural land.

With a population of 1.5 million, GB has no job opportunities, industry, infrastructure, fund allocations and other facilities being enjoyed by the rest of Pakistan. (ANI)

