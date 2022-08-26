Awami Workers Party to hold protest against Pakistan government over constitutional amendment

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], August 26 (ANI): The Awami Workers Party and Awami Workers Party of Gilgit-Baltistan will hold a joint conference in Islamabad on August 27 to register their protest against the Pakistan Government's "conspiracy" of capturing all the resources of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) through its constitutional amendment.

Earlier, the Pakistani government passed the 15th Constitutional Amendment bill to the Interim Constitution of PoK, which envisaged the establishment of a separate election commission for local bodies (LB).

The amendment was tabled by the government on August 13, 2022, with the backing of the Opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PoK Awami Workers Party Chairperson Nisar Shah Advocate and Awami Workers Party GB leader comrade Baba Jan after a meeting recently announced that they will launch an all-out resistance movement against Pakistani rulers' plot of occupying PoK and Gilgit Baltistan directly under the cover of tourism policy and constitutional amendments, Islam Khabar reported.

Both of the party's leaders said that presently PoK and GB are passing through the worst kind of tyrannical period in history. The identity of people of the both regions will come to an end if Pakistan's conspiracy of occupying these areas succeeds.

PoK and GB will be in the grip of a neo-colonial system. People of these areas will have to put up a strong fight against this slavery. They warned that if their people do not resist the repressive acts of the Pakistani government, their coming generations will always remain victims of subjugation and suppression.

According to the publication, the crime ratio in the Jhelum valley has increased almost by 100 per cent. Incidents of murders, thefts and extortion are happening daily in the valley. A large number of people have disappeared in the last couple of years.



A large number of people have disappeared in the last couple of years. The incidents of ghastly murders in the last 2-3 months have terrorized the whole area as such incidents have never happened in the past, reported Islam Khabar.

People of Jhelum Valley are highly disappointed and terrorized and they alleged that the government and police have failed to improve the situation, which rather had gone bad to worse due to PoK Premier Tanveer Ilyas and his ministers' concentrating on political developments in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PoK courts are also being accused of prolonging the cases and granting bail to the accused in most of the cases.

The people of Jhelum Valley said that their area has been converted into a slaughterhouse. There is great anarchy and mismanagement in Hattian Bala, Chinari, Chakothi, Leepa and Chikkar. They warned that if the government didn't pay heed to their grievances in the context of the deteriorating situation in Jhelum valley, the situation can become grave.

In addition to increasing activities of criminals and Islamists in Jhelum Valley, Islamists and their leaders are active in Rawalakot and Bagh in the guise of relief operations for flood affectees.

In Mirpur district too, the situation is explosive and volatile because of sectarian tension between Sunnis and Shias in the context of mourning procession by Shiites.

According to the publication, not only the PoK government but the media is also avoiding highlighting the tension between the two communities.

Last month, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas' government of PoK organized a tourism festival in Jhelum Valley but it miserably failed to achieve the required targets, according to Islam Khabar.

The locals and a handful of tourists from Pakistan's various cities have blamed the strong protest and criticism by Islamists and terrorist organizations operating with pseudo names. Local added that another reason behind the failure of this festival was the law and order situation, which is deteriorating for a long time due to criminals and Islamists. (ANI)

