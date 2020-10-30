Azerbaijan says 9 schoolchildren died after escalation in Karabakh - Education Minister

Baku [Azerbaijan], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Nine Azerbaijani schoolchildren have died since the outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the country's education minister, Emin Amrullayev, said on Friday.



"Nine of our students have died in the last month, schools have become unfit for holding classes," Amrullayev said at a briefing.

The fighting over the disputed territory has been ongoing since September 27 with both Armenia and Azerbaijan holding each other responsible for the current state of the conflict. (ANI/Sputnik)

