Azerbaijan's civilian death toll from Karabakh clashes grows to 43

"The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed in clashes in Karabakh totals 43, 218 people were injured, 1,592 houses and 290 civilian facilities were destroyed, 79 apartment blocks became uninhabitable," the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

