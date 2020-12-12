Azerbaijan's Parliament lifts martial law

Baku [Azerbaijan], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Azerbaijani parliament voted on Friday to enact a presidential decree to lift the martial law, which was imposed on September 28 due to escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported.



Under the presidential decree, the martial law should be lifted on December 12, at midnight local time [December 11, 20:00 GMT].

The Armenian parliament convened for an extraordinary meeting to discuss potential martial law lift on November 26, but the ruling faction opposed the initiative, which was put forward by opposition forces. (ANI/Sputnik)

